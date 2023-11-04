Michigan fires Connor Stalions, staffer at center of sign-stealing scandal, per reports

Connor Stalions, the Michigan Wolverines football staffer at the center of the program's sign-stealing scandal, has been fired, according to multiple reports.

According to The Athletic, Stalions was dismissed after "he refused to cooperate with any internal or external investigations or discussions." Per the Associated Press, Stalions "failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate in any internal or external investigations."

Stalions has been accused of buying tickets to games against Michigan's Big Ten Conference and possible future College Football Playoff opponents with the sole purpose of sign stealing and scouting so the Wolverines could have an advantage in games. In-person scouting is against NCAA rules.

The 28-year-old Stalions allegedly bought tickets, using his real name, to almost three dozen games over the past three seasons. According to ESPN.com, 12 different Big Ten schools were scouted and the use of electronics and a paper trail were also found. Stalions then forwarded tickets to others around the country and also used television broadcasts to further the scheme. Central Michigan is investigating if Stalions was on the sidelines for their game against Michigan State.

Stalions was suspended by the university two weeks ago. The NCAA is also investigating the allegations. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any involvement in the sign-stealing scheme.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan fires Connor Stalions, accused of football sign stealing