Michigan coach Juwan Howard comforts crying Tennessee star Kennedy Chandler after NCAA Tournament game

Emotions were high for No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball following its 76-68 upset loss to No. 11 Michigan in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Wolverines coach Juwan Howard was there to console the Vols.

UT freshman Kennedy Chandler began sobbing in the handshake line before embracing Howard and crying into his arms in Indianapolis. Chandler played AAU basketball with Jett Howard, the Michigan coach's son.

“Kennedy, we know he is an elite player and he is one of the best guards in the country," Howard said afterward. "Just watching his growth, I have always been impressed. We recruited him. Unfortunately, we weren’t that lucky. To see the output, the effort the growth … it was special. :

"I just gave him some words of encouragement. It shows his emotion and that he cares. As coaches, you appreciate that.”

After the game, @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard comforted Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler. pic.twitter.com/RHTLTdK3Xy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2022

Tennessee led 60-54 with 8:57 to play before being outscored 22-8 the remainder of the game.

Chandler scored a team-high 19 points for the Vols. He also had nine assists.

First round: Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler sobs in the arms of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after their NCAA Tournament game.

Chris Thomas is the South Region sports director of the USA Today Network. Contact him at cdthomas@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Juwan Howard embraces crying Tennessee player after March Madness game