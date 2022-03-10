When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Line: Wolverines by 2.

Want more Michigan news? Download our sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android.

• Box score

BRACKET WATCH: Michigan joins MSU as teams that should be in NCAA tournament field

RELATED: Isaiah Livers finding his rhythm with Pistons after return from foot injury

Game notes: The Wolverines are coming off a season-ending 75-69 win Sunday over rival Ohio State. DeVante' Jones led all players with 21 points. The victory should have gotten Michigan an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament, but they can remove all doubt with a win plus four more in Indianapolis. Michigan won the Jan. 23 regular season matchup in Bloomington, Indiana, 80-62.

Indiana lost two straight to end the season and could be hosting an NIT game without a nice run in the conference tournament. The winner of Thursday's game plays top-seeded Illinois at the same time Friday.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Wolverines, Spartans, Tigers, Pistons, Wings and Lions content for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game score vs. Indiana: Live scoring updates