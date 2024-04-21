Michigan basketball reels in a transfer guard from the Auburn

Michigan basketball went from close to an empty locker room to filling it with new blood in a hurry.

New head coach Dusty May has diligently been working to replace the many departures from the Wolverines and he’s had an incredible weekend in that regard. At the football spring game, he promised the crowd that the maize and blue would be getting more good news, and it’s continued without ceasing.

It started with four-star point guard Justin Pippen’s commitment before two transfers came into the fold. May added another on Sunday morning with the announcement that Tre Donaldson has decided to leave Auburn and come to Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer guard Tre Donaldson has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/am5okMaW6Q pic.twitter.com/QJHXIKe12Q — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 21, 2024

Playing an average of 19.2 minutes per game last season, Donaldson consistently managed 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 47% shooting. A four-star in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Donaldson is the No. 67 player in the portal, regardless of position.

The point guard had this evaluation from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins in 2021:

A gifted athlete that not only starts at both quarterback and safety for his high school, but also doubles as a legitimate high-level basketball recruit. Viewed by most Power 5 football staffs as a full-time defender given his ability to make plays in coverage and stops in the open field. Uses thicker frame to his advantage as he oftentimes arrives on scene with the intentions of leveling someone. Does a nice job of gaining depth with his read steps and then reacting to what’s going on in front of him. Posted an elite short shuttle time the spring before his senior season. Those fast-twitch muscle fibers help him close gaps in a hurry, especially when he’s asked to come down hill. Strong instincts and physical demeanor suggest that he could thrive as an in-the-box safety at the college of his choice and potentially even as a money linebacker if he continues to add mass. One of the more unique prospects in the class of 2022 given his aspirations to keep playing both football and basketball at the next level. Likely to emerge as a starter in the secondary after a few years on campus, but could be deployed early on in situational packages.

A Florida native, Donaldson has two years of eligibility remaining, and very well could be the starting point guard this upcoming season.

