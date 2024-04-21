Michigan basketball gets commitment from prized transfer center

Michigan basketball is in transition, moving from the Juwan Howard era to the leadership of Dusty May. It’s taken a while, but May finally is getting some momentum on the recruiting trail as well as via the transfer portal.

After getting commitments from four-star point guard Justin Pippen (Scottie Pippen’s son) and North Texas transfer guard Rubin Jones on Friday, May is getting things going, with another big transfer commitment on Saturday.

During the Michigan football spring game, the maize and blue got a commitment from Danny Wolf, the highly-sought-after Yale transfer center who comes in at 7-feet tall. Wolf hails from Glencoe (Ill.) and was a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Dream come true, Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/KW8g5K20PN — Danny Wolf (@Daniel_Wolf6) April 20, 2024

247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein has the scouting report on Wolf coming out of the Ivy League:

Danny Wolf is a highly skilled big man who helped lead Yale back to the NCAA Tournament in his sophomore year while averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals, all while shooting 47% from the floor, 35% from three, and 72% from the free-throw line. While his height may be slightly embellished, he still possesses a rare combination of size and skill that has led to significant high-major interest out of the portal. Wolf may even have more shooting potential than we’ve seen so far, with naturally soft touch and clean mechanics that should yield a higher percentage when he’s not the focal point of opposing defenses and utilized as a floor-spacer more frequently. He’s a pick-and-pop threat and also very adept at putting the ball on the floor, giving him potential to operate out of various types of offensive actions. Athleticism and durability are key variables moving forward. He was fully healthy this year after playing 21 games as a freshman and battling various injuries in his last year of high school. He still has another level he can get to with his conditioning, that could help him on the defensive end of the floor, as well as with maintain his rebounding prowess against higher levels of competition.

Unranked coming out of high school, Wolf was a four-star in the transfer portal, ranked No. 19 overall, regardless of position, by 247Sports. It’s unclear whether or not this will affect the recruitment of former FAU center Vlad Goldin who is the No. 33 player in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire