Michigan basketball adds assistant to Dusty May's staff, what else is next?

The coaching staff under new Michigan basketball coach Dusty May is beginning to take shape.

Akeem Miskdeen, a former assistant coach under May at Florida Atlantic from 2018-21, will join the U-M staff as an assistant to May, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press.

Miskdeen, who joins the Wolverines after two years at Georgia and another at Florida, helped May lead the Owls to a combined 47-41 record with three straight winning records, a feat the program had only achieved once before in program history (1989-92).

He was on staff at Kent State (2016-17) when the Golden Flashes made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and was at Hampton prior to that (2015) when the Pirates also made the big dance.

Miskdeen played his college ball at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming from 2004-06 — he was a two-time captain and is the program's all-time leader in assists — before he transferred to Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, the next two seasons.

There, Miskdeen became a two-time defensive MVP and led Queens to consecutive NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

According to some reports, Miskdeen is the second staffer who May has hired. Former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has reportedly accepted a position on staff in Ann Arbor. A source close to the situation confirmed to the Free Press that an official decision is up to Boynton.

Boynton, 42, was relieved of his duties in Stillwater on March 14 after he led the Cowboys to a 119-109 record during his five-year tenure but was just 12-20 this season. He's primarily seen as a defensive mind, prior to 2023-24 (No. 127) his teams had finished in KenPom top-20 defensive efficiency for each of the past three seasons — finishing as high as No. 4 in the 2021-22 season.

A finalist for the 2021 Skip Prosser Man of the Year, awarded annually to a head coach "who exhibits strong moral character," Oklahoma State reached as high as No. 11 in the AP rankings that season, thanks in large part to now-Detroit Pistons star point guard Cade Cunningham.

Boynton was one of the main recruiters who convinced Cunningham, then the No. 1 high school player in the nation, to come to Oklahoma State. Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26 games as he became a consensus first team All-American, national Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year.

As far as the next steps for other assistants, May and the Wolverines are moving quickly to continue rounding out the staff; there is expectation around the program for movement to continue later this weekend at the Final Four in Phoenix however nothing is set in stone.

