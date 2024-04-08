Michael Bisping: ‘Bo Nickal has got the ability to be an American Khabib Nurmagomedov’

Michael Bisping sees massive star potential in Bo Nickal.

Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) opens up Saturday’s UFC 300 main card when he takes on Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bisping can see why many people and fighters on the card have taken umbrage with Nickal’s high placement on the card.

“I understand why some people may have an issue with that because it seems a far more prestigious position, right? You’re on the pay-per-view,” Bisping told MMA Fighting. “But if you take that logic, then if you’re Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, then you’re really annoyed.

“If you’re Jessica Andrade, you’re fuming. If you’re Holly Holm, if you’re Aljamain Sterling, the greatest bantamweight of all time, guess what? There’s not enough room for everybody because the card’s that f*cking stacked.”

Bisping sees Nickal’s push by the UFC as an investment. He thinks the standout wrestler is on a similar path to greatness as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Bo Nickal has the potential to go down as one of the greatest champions that we’ve ever seen – an American version of a Khamzat Chimaev or an Islam Makhachev or a Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Bisping said. “That’s the kind of pedigree that he has, and that’s what he’s shown so far.

“When you reach the level Bo Nickal has in wrestling, you’re a special kind of human being. … Bo Nickal has got the ability to be an American Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he’s a great guy. He’s phenomenal. He’s undefeated. The UFC know what they have on their hands.”

