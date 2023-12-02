Micah Parsons: Seahawks' pass protection was "not a good strategy"

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons forced Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith into an incompletion on fourth down on Seattle's final possession on Thursday night, and Parsons was surprised at how clear a path the Seahawks gave him to Smith.

Smith revealed after the game that the Seahawks’ play design allowed Parsons to come free, but they hoped they would be able to complete a quick pass before Parsons got to Smith. It didn't work out that way.

For his part, Parsons assumed a running back was supposed to block him and just didn't get to him in time, but regardless, Parsons thinks teams would be wise to account for him on every play.

"I think they left a back on me. I mean, that's not a good strategy either," Parsons told reporters.

Parsons can wreck an offense like few other players in football. Opposing teams would be wise to at least try to slow him down on the way to the quarterback.