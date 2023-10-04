Micah Parsons limited in Wednesday's practice with knee injury

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy predicted Monday that linebacker Micah Parsons would be limited in the first practice of the week. Parsons, indeed, only worked in the individual portion on Wednesday.

Parsons played 44 of 55 snaps Sunday, leaving for five plays at one point to have his knee examined.

In four games, Parsons has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a pass defensed.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (rest/knee) remained out of practice. He has missed two games with his injury.

Running back Rico Dowdle (hip), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rest), tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle), receiver CeeDee Lamb (knee/rest), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (rest) and right guard Zack Martin (rest/thigh) did not practice.

Linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) and safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) were limited.