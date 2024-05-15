Miami Hurricanes’ future schedules come into focus, with another addition this week

The Miami Hurricanes, in search of nonconference games to fill out future schedules, agreed to a one-year agreement with Troy on Wednesday.

Troy will play at UM on Sept. 11, 2027. The Hurricanes have one other nonconference game booked that season -- home against South Carolina.

Troy was 11-3 last season and has won two consecutive Sun Belt titles. UM beat Troy 38-7 in Miami on Oct. 6, 2001, in their only meeting.

Here are UM’s other nonconference games lined up, per footballschedules.com:

▪ 2024: At Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 on ABC; home against Florida A&M on Sept. 7 and Ball State on Sept. 14 and at USF on Sept. 21. The kickoff times and TV information for the two aforementioned home games will be announced by the end of May.

▪ 2025: Home to USF and Florida and Notre Dame.

▪ 2026: Home to Florida A&M and Central Michigan and at South Carolina and at Notre Dame.

▪ 2027: Home to Troy and South Carolina.

▪ 2028: Home to USF and at Notre Dame.

▪ 2029: Home to Auburn and Temple.

▪ 2030: At Auburn.

▪ 2031: At Notre Dame.

▪ 2032: Notre Dame at home.

▪ 2034: Notre Dame at home.

▪ 2037: At Notre Dame.

THIS AND THAT

UM, LSU and USC reportedly remain in play for transfer portal defensive end Tyler Baron, who had six sacks for Tennessee last season. He has already transferred twice this offseason and visited UM a few weeks ago.

▪ Former UM safety Savion Riley — who spent less than three months with the Hurricanes this offseason after transferring from Vanderbilt — announced he’s enrolling at Colorado.