Meyer wins medalist honors at road triangular

May 1—COLO — Abbie Meyer won medalist honors and Maddie Reimers finished in the top five, but the Baxter girls golf team finished second in a road triangular on Monday.

The Bolts shot a 233 in second, but GMG won the meet with a 221. Host Colo-NESCO did not have enough golfers for a team score at the par 34 Twin Anchors Golf Course.

Meyer was the meet medalist with a career-best 47. That score also tied the school record with her older sister Sadie Meyer and Allison Colyn.

Reimers finished fifth with a career-best 57, Klaire Shanks had a career-best 63 and Hannah Huffaker completed the counting scores with a 66.

GMG's Stella Betts was the runner-up medalist with a 51.