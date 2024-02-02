New Mexico State basketball beats Liberty in overtime

The New Mexico State men's basketball team improved to 4-3 in Conference USA play with a 79-73 overtime win over Liberty on Thursday at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies (10-12) outscored Liberty 10-4 in overtime after the game was tied 69-69 after regulation.

Aggies guard Jordan Rawls missed a jumper with three seconds left in regulation.

The largest lead either team had was a seven-point Liberty advantage with 11 minutes to play, but the lead changed hands 15 times and the score was tied 13 times.

NM State guard Christian Cook led the Aggies with 27 points on 9 for 17 shooting. He scored four points in overtime as the Aggies finished the game shooting 42 percent from the field.

Femi Odukale finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jaden Harris had 17 points for the Aggies, who host Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State basketball beats Liberty in OT