New Mexico Highlands to interview football head coaching candidates in public forums

May 21—New Mexico Highlands University will interview three finalists for its vacant head football coaching position in a series of public forums and zoom meetings this week.

Justin Richter, Darren Jackson and Kurt Taufa'Asau are in the mix to replace Ron Hudson, who was fired May 1 as coach of the Cowboys. Hudson compiled a 5-16 record in two seasons with Division II NMHU.

Richter, the defensive backs/special teams coach at West Texas A&M, will be interviewed Wednesday. Prior to joining West Texas A&M in 2023, he was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for six years at Missouri Western State University.

Jackson, Sterling University head coach, will be interviewed Thursday. He was the defensive backs coach at Colorado Mesa University — also in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference — before taking the head coaching job at Sterling two years ago.

Taufa'Asau, New Mexico Military Institute junior college head coach and defensive coordinator, will be interviewed Friday. He led NMMI to a 12-1 record and a junior college national championship in 2021, when he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

All interviews are scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the SUB 320 Governance Room on the NMHU campus or via Zoom at nmhu.zoom.us/j/6048846159.

"I'm excited for the future of the Highlands Football program, and feel confident in the three finalists who are coming to campus," Shanna Halalilo, NMHU co-athletic director, said in a news release.

NMHU is looking for its 13th head coach since 2000. The Cowboys have just two winning seasons (8-3 in 2012, 6-5 in 2006) since then and only one coach (Eric Young, 2011-14) has lasted longer than three seasons in that span.