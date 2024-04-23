Mets out West, Francisco Alvarez out long, J.D. Martinez coming in, and City Connect uniforms look good | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo drop an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets look for wins out West and for depth at home in the face of injuries to Francisco Alvarez and Brooks Raley.

Connor and Joe recap another solid week that was for the Mets on the field, and dig into how the team will fill in for Alvarez and Raley moving forward.

The guys also discuss the need for innings from the starting rotation, the potential for calling up pitching prospect Christian Scott, and the state of the Mets' lineup and defense.

Later, they review the Mets City Connect uniforms, go Down on the Farm to check in on Kevin Parada and Nolan McClean, and pile up points on The Scoreboard.

The show then wraps up with a Mailbag question about the roster move needed to make room for J.D. Martinez.

