Mets vs. Tigers doubleheader: How to watch on SNY on April 4, 2024

The Mets face the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Citi Field.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets have started the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005, when they began 0-5. The 2005 club finished the year with a record of 83-79

The Mets went the final six innings of Game 1 without recording a hit

This is the Mets' first doubleheader of 2024 after the team played six in 2023. The Mets have played 30 doubleheaders since 2021, more than every other team in the majors

Pete Alonso's next RBI will give him 500 for his career

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Tigers online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.