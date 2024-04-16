Mets vs. Pirates: How to watch on SNY on April 16, 2024

The Mets continue a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets have gone 8-3 since beginning the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005

Francisco Lindor is slashing .257..333/.400 (.733 OPS) over his last eight games with two doubles, one homer, four walks, and just one strikeout

Brooks Raley has been dominant, with seven scoreless outings over 6.1 innings to start the season. He has allowed one hit, walked three, struck out eight, and has a 0.63 WHIP

The Mets (+4) and Atlanta Braves (+24) are the only teams in the NL East with a positive run differential

Starling Marte has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games, and is hitting .288/.347/.409 in 16 games this season

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Pirates online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.