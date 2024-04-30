Mets vs. Cubs: How to watch on SNY on April 30, 2024

The Mets continue a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Brandon Nimmo has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games

Sean Manaea has a 3.33 ERA (3.45 FIP) and 1.43 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 24.1 innings over five starts this season

Reed Garrett has fanned 27 batters in 14.1 innings -- a strikeout rate of 16.6 per nine

Starling Marte will be returning from the bereavement list

The Mets are in the midst of a 13-game stretch without a day off

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.