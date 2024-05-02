Mets vs. Cubs: How to watch on SNY on May 2, 2024

The Mets close out their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Adrian Houser has a brutal 8.37 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across his first five starts in a Mets uniform

The veteran right-hander has had some success against the Cubs in his career, pitching to a 3.74 ERA across 13 outings

Chicago's LF Ian Happ is someone to watch in this one, as he has a 1.108 OPS in his career against Houser

With his ninth inning double last night, J.D. Martinez has reached base safely in each game he's started for New York

The struggling Mets offense has scored just 14 runs over the course of their seven-game homestand

New York will head out on the road Friday to start a six-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.