Mets two-way prospect Nolan McLean starts May on high note with Brooklyn Cyclones

Mets two-way prospect Nolan McLean is starting to make a name for himself with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

McLean crushed his third home run of the season, a solo shot that left the bat at a whopping 103.5 mph, in the bottom of the second in Brooklyn’s 6-2 loss to the Aberdeen IronBrids on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old has just nine hits across 37 at-bats thus far during his first full season in the organization, but eight of those have been for extra bases with five doubles and three long balls.

He’s also struck out 20 times across that span but he’s posted a strong 156 wRC+ and .922 OPS.

McLean has also settled into a groove on the mound, posting eight consecutive scoreless innings over his last two appearances after allowing six runs and walking three in his second outing of the season.

The former third-round pick has lowered his numbers to a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 14 strikeouts, six walks, and four hit by pitches across 14 innings of work.

SNY’s Joe DeMayo had this to say about the two-way talent as he ranked him as the organization’s 22nd overall prospect heading into this season.

“The Mets will send him out as a starter and try to build up his innings and arsenal. Most expect him to be a late-inning reliever long-term, and a possible closer with a fastball up to 98 mph and a wipeout slider. He has light-tower-power, with massive swing-and-miss issues that need to be trimmed down to continue as a hitter in pro ball.”

McLean certainly has been very impressive on both sides of the ball early on with the Cyclones, we’ll see if he can keep it up moving forward.