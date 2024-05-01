Mets trade INF Zack Short to Red Sox

The Mets announced on Wednesday morning that infielder Zack Short has been traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Short, who made the Mets’ Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder, was designated for assignment on April 26 when J.D. Martinez was activated.

Originally claimed by the Mets off waivers from Detroit this past offseason, Short had a good spring but couldn’t translate that success to the regular season, as he recorded just one hit across nine at-bats.