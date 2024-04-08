Mets' tease new City Connect uniforms, hint that purple is involved

The Mets' City Connect uniforms are expected to debut later this month, and the team posted a teaser of the new threads on Monday.

In the teaser, the Mets show the Queensboro Bridge and eventually a flash of the Mets logo in purple.

It's not yet known what the purple signifies, but it could possibly have something to do with the 7 train.

The Mets' new threads will be worn for the first time on Friday, April 26 at Citi Field against the St. Louis Cardinals, per Paul Lukas of Uni Watch.

In addition to the Mets, the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays are getting City Connect uniforms this season.

Some teams that have unveiled City Connect uniforms have stayed true to their regular team colors. Others, like the Colorado Rockies (green City Connect uniforms) and Boston Red Sox (yellow and blue) have strayed far away from the norm.

Aside from the Yankees and Oakland Athletics -- who are in the middle of a move to Sacramento and then Las Vegas -- every MLB team has gotten or announced a City Connect uniform since the program began in 2021.