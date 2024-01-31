Mets target Wandy Peralta signing four-year deal with Padres

Left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta, who had been a Mets target, is signing a four-year deal with the San Diego Padres, according to Ken Rosenthal and Dennis T. Lin of The Athletic.

The deal is worth $16.5 million and contains three player opt-outs.

Peralta getting a four-year deal comes as a huge surprise, especially given the recent deals signed by relievers in a similar tier, including the one-year (with a second-year club option) contract Hector Neris signed with the Chicago Cubs.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on Tuesday that the Mets are open to adding another established reliever to the bullpen following the recent re-signing of Adam Ottavino on a one-year deal for $4.5 million.

Peralta would've been a nice fit for the Mets, but it stands to reason that they had little interest in him on a four-year term.

The 32-year-old has a career 3.88 ERA and is coming off three stellar seasons with the Yankees.

From 2021 to 2023, Peralta has posted a 2.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 165 appearances over 153 innings.

With Peralta off the board, other relievers the Mets could consider include Ryne Stanek (though Martino noted that his price would likely have to come down), Jake Diekman and Phil Maton.