Mets signing four of top 50 international free agents this period

The Mets’ brass has been busy over the last few days while in the Dominican Republic.

After attending the graduation ceremony for the team’s Dominican Academy on Saturday, New York is now signing four of MLB Pipeline’s top 50 international free agents this period as part of Monday’s International Signing Day.

The four players are catcher Yovanny Rodriguez (ranked No. 6), shortstop Raymel Ortiz (No. 26), shortstop Yensi Rivas (No. 31) and outfielder Edward Lantigua (No. 41).

In addition to signing those four, the Mets will sign another 16 players for a total of 20 new prospects. In fact, they are also signing outfielder/first baseman Vladi Miguel Guerrero who is the son of former MLB player and current Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and the brother of current MLB player on the Toronto Blue Jays and three-time All-Star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Like his dad and brother, the 17-year-old Guerrero is known for his power. Unlike his dad and brother, however, Guerrero hits from the left side.

But if the newest Guerrero to enter professional baseball turns out to be anything like his dad and/or brother, who have hit 579 home runs between the two of them, the Mets will be extremely happy.