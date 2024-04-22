Mets roster moves: Sean Reid-Foley reinstated from IL, Michael Tonkin DFA'd

The Mets announced the following roster moves prior to the start of their three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco:

RHP Grant Hartwig was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse

RHP Michael Tonkin has been designated for assignment

RHP Sean Reid-Foley has been reinstated from the injured list

LHP Josh Walker has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse

These moves give the Mets some fresh bullpen arms in what has been a carousel of relievers coming and going to start the season.

Reid-Foley, 28, looked to have secured a spot on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but a shoulder impingement that popped up in spring training landed him on the injured list to start the season.

Acquired by the Mets as part of the Steven Matz-to-Toronto trade in 2021, Reid-Foley has appeared in 27 games over parts of three seasons with New York, pitching to a 4.93 ERA with a 3.72 FIP.

Walker, a left-hander, appeared in 14 games for the Mets last season, posting an ERA of 8.10.

Tonkin, 34, rejoined the Mets after previously being DFA’d by the team and traded to Minnesota. He appeared in two games this time around for the Mets, allowing two earned runs in 3.0 innings. Overall, Tonkin has appeared in five games this season for New York, pitching to a 5.14 ERA.