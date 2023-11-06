Mets reportedly hire Carlos Mendoza, not Craig Counsell, as new manager

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUL 01: New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza (64) during game one of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 01, 2023, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Mets have found their new manager, and it's not the guy everyone thought it would be.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets have hired Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager. Mendoza, 43, has spent the last four years as bench coach for the New York Yankees.

Reports have been swirling for months about Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell taking the job, especially since his old GM, David Stearns, is now the Mets' president of baseball operations. However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Counsell may not be returning to the Brewers and could be leaving for an off-the-field job with an unknown team.