Mets reportedly hire Carlos Mendoza, not Craig Counsell, as new manager
The New York Mets have found their new manager, and it's not the guy everyone thought it would be.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets have hired Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager. Mendoza, 43, has spent the last four years as bench coach for the New York Yankees.
Reports have been swirling for months about Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell taking the job, especially since his old GM, David Stearns, is now the Mets' president of baseball operations. However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Counsell may not be returning to the Brewers and could be leaving for an off-the-field job with an unknown team.