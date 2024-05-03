Mets prospect Nick Morabito named Florida State League Player of the Month

Mets prospect Nick Morabito has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for April.

The 20-year-old outfielder was selected by New York in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Morabito put together an impressive first full season in the organization last year, tearing the cover off the ball in rookie ball and High-A.

The youngster began this season on the same note, as he's been one of the top hitters in all of minor league baseball through 22 games with the St. Lucie Mets.

Morabito collected seven multi-hit games over the first month of the season and he was heading into May riding a seven-game hitting streak, but saw it snapped Wednesday.

He homered just once in April but he performed well enough to lead the Florida State League with a stellar .319 batting average, .518 slugging percentage, 1.047 OPS, and 27 hits.

He also finished second among the league leaders with 36 total bases and was fourth in triples (two), slugging percentage (.519), and stolen bases (nine).

Morabito also has drawn one more walk (17) than he has strikeouts (16) thus far this season.

While the center fielder didn't crack SNY's Top 30 Prospects list heading into this season, he'll certainly be on there before long if he keeps hitting like this.