Mets pitchers walk eight, bats go silent in 4-0 loss to Phillies

The Mets were blanked by the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0, on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are the key takeaways…

-Jose Butto was betrayed by his command. After two scoreless frames, things spiraled on the right-hander in the third, as he allowed a hit, three walks and hit Alec Bohm with the bases loaded. His third walk of the inning to Brandon Marsh forced in Philly's second run of the inning, as Butto needed 41 pitches to get out of the inning.

Butto went 5.0 innings, and while he allowed just one hit and striking out four, he gave up two runs thanks to his four walks and a hit-batsman. He was pulled after five with his pitch count at 97.

-Aaron Nola was at his very best. The veteran right-hander wasn't overpowering, but his ability to mix speeds with his wicked knuckle-curve had the Mets off balance all afternoon.

After retiring the first 15 Mets in order, Nola finally allowed his first baserunner in the bottom of the sixth, as Tyrone Taylor lined a clean single to left to lead things off. But the Mets never really threatened to put anything together off Nola – until they had two on with two out in the ninth – as he went on to throw a four-hit shutout, striking out eight Mets while throwing 109 pitches.

-Jeff McNeil was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup. Carlos Mendoza said before the game that he feels McNeil – who is hitting .193 in his last 15 games – is “pressing a little bit.” Joey Wendle started for McNeil at second and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter late in the game.

McNeil appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and blooped a one-out double in front of a sliding Marsh in left field.

-Yohan Ramirez got into and out of a big jam in the sixth. After the first two Phillies reached and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, Ramirez went groundout, strikeout, strikeout to keep it a two-run deficit.

With Drew Smith likely being activated on Wednesday, Ramirez could be the odd man out in the bullpen. Another option could be Sean Reid-Foley, who allowed two more runs in the top of the ninth.

-Walks have been a huge issue for Mets pitchers all season long, as they came into play on Tuesday with the most free passes given up in the majors. Mets pitchers walked eight more Phillies on Tuesday, which ultimately cost them the game on a day when the offense did nothing.

Who was the game MVP?

Nola, who was perfect through five and held the Mets to just four hits while pitching a shutout.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Phillies head to Philadelphia for two more games, beginning on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. on SNY.

Adrian Houser was scheduled to start, but after getting hot in the bullpen twice the righty will not start. No starter was named by Mendoza after the game. Philly will send out lefty Ranger Suarez.