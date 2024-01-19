Mets’ Pete Alonso ranks sixth on MLB Network’s Top 10 first basemen for 2024

As they do every year, MLB Network has been releasing their Top 10 players at each position heading into the upcoming season, and the latest was the first basemen which was revealed on Thursday night.

For the first time in the past few years, Mets slugger Pete Alonso finished shy of the top five, ranking as the sixth-best first baseman in all of baseball.

Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper (now officially a 1B), Matt Olson, Paul Goldschmidt, and Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays ranked ahead of Alonso, according to the Shredder.

Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in all of baseball since taking the league by storm during a spectacular National League Rookie of the Year-winning 2019 campaign, in which he hit a league-leading and record-setting 53 long balls.

While his average (.217) and on-base percentage (.318) dipped a bit this past season, he remained the steady middle-of-the-order bat in the Mets' lineup, cracking 46 homers (third most in MLB) and picking up 118 RBI (second most in MLB).

Alonso recently signed a one-year, $20.5 million deal with the team to avoid arbitration, but as reported last week, his camp is yet to have contract extension talks with the Mets so he is still set to hit free agency for the first time at the end of this year.

It’s unknown if talks will occur at any point during the remainder of this offseason, but it would certainly be in the Mets’ best interest to lock up their big bat long-term.

The rest of MLB Network’s list, from 7-10, went as follows: