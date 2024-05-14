Mets miss opportunity in 10th-inning loss to Phillies while Sean Manaea, J.D. Martinez star

The Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth and suffered a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 innings at Citi Field.

Three takeaways from Monday's game

1. Win or lose, Sean Manaea remains a key cog in the rotation. The southpaw delivered one of his best starts as a Met, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six and walking one in six innings. He threw 64 strikes on 100 pitches.

The lone blemish by Manaea, who lowered his ERA from 3.31 to 3.05, was a Garrett Stubbs drag bunt for an RBI single in the second inning with two outs and runners on second and third base. Otherwise, Manaea set the tone as New York built an early lead.

2. J.D. Martinez is heating up. After knocks in each of New York's past two games against the Braves, Martinez added his first three-hit performance as a Met. He did so by starting with a second-inning RBI double off Seth Martinez that evened the score at 1-1.

One frame later, J.D. Martinez earned another RBI on a walk with none out and the bases loaded that pushed the Mets' lead to 3-1. In the fifth and seventh innings, Martinez added a double and single. New York needs him to produce, and he is rounding into form.

3. Edwin Diaz has seen better stretches. He blew his second save in his past three opportunities, starting the ninth with a 4-2 lead and allowing a leadoff home run to Bryson Stott. Shakiness followed, ultimately leading to a bases-loaded hit batter with two outs and an 0-2 count against Alec Bohm in which he started his swing and was hit on the hands. The Mets challenged, but the call was upheld.

Stott's sacrifice-fly in the 10th inning was the difference as the Mets' bottom half of the frame was a 1-2-3 result against Jose Alvarado. But in a game like this where the Mets had the NL East's top team on the ropes, a day after salvaging a series sweep against the Atlanta Braves, Diaz disappointed.

Who's the MVP?

Manaea, who put New York in position to win and is earning every cent of his $14.5 million salary this season. At this point, he is either going to be an imperative piece to the puzzle for the Mets down the stretch or a major trade chip entering the deadline.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets (19-21) and Phillies (29-13) return to Citi Field for Tuesday's 1:10 p.m. game on SNY.

RHPs Jose Butto (1-2, 3.00 ERA) and Aaron Nola (4-2, 3.67 ERA) are set to start.