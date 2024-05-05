Mets' Kodai Senga 'felt great' after latest live BP, rehab assignment could be next step

Mets ace Kodai Senga "felt great" coming out of his most recent live batting practice session, according to skipper Carlos Mendoza, and now there's a chance his next step could be a rehab assignment.

Senga threw his latest live BP session on Saturday, going through two simulated innings, while sitting in between to mimic game action.

According to Mendoza, the Mets will "see how he responds in the next few days," before deciding whether to have the right-hander throw another live BP session or progress to a rehab assignment.

Senga is eligible to return from the IL on May 27, and president of baseball operations David Stearns has said that the Mets expect him back around that time.

The 31-year-old has yet to pitch this regular season after being diagnosed with a right posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder this spring.