Mets injury updates: Drew Smith to make rehab appearance, David Peterson closing in on return

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided injury updates on two of the team's rehabbing pitchers before Friday’s series-opening matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Here’s what he said…

The left-hander is set to throw about 90 pitches in what could be his final rehab appearance on Friday night with Triple-A Syracuse.

Depending on how things go there, Peterson could potentially jump into the big-league starting rotation in place of veteran right-hander Adrian Houser when his next turn comes up.

Houser was bumped to the bullpen after struggling mightily over his first few starts with the Mets, and he allowed six runs on five hits in just five innings in his return to the rotation. On the year, he's allowed 32 runs on 39 hits with 21 walks and 20 strikeouts in his seven starts.

Peterson, on the other hand, has pitched well during his first five minor league appearances allowing just one run while walking two and striking out 29 in 19.2 innings.

The lefty's return could provide some depth and stability to the backend of New York's rotation.

The right-hander appeared set to return from right shoulder inflammation, but the team decided to shut him down for a few days after it flared back up.

After successfully throwing a bullpen session this week, Smith is officially set to throw an inning during a rehab appearance on Sunday with High-A Brooklyn.

The 30-year-old threw well before suffering the injury, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP while striking out 11 batters across 10 appearances.

Getting Smith back in the mix at the backend of the bullpen would be a huge boost for the Mets, who recently lost late-inning left-hander Brooks Raley to Tommy John surgery.