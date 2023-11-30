Mets expected to sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero, brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Mets are expected to sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero, the brother of Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., per multiple reports.

Vladi Miguel, 17, is an outfielder/first baseman who will be eligible to sign during the 2024 international free agency signing period.

Will Sammon of The Athletic cited scouts who have seen Vladi Miguel play and have described him as a "a physical left-handed hitter with the potential to hit in the middle of a lineup," with the scouts noting pitch recognition and bat speed as "plus skills."

Vlad Jr., who has spent the first five years of his career with Toronto, has made the All-Star team each of the last three seasons. He hit a career-high 48 homers in 2021, and slashed .264/.345/.444 with 26 homers in 2023.

He is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, and is set to hit free agency after 2025, when he will be about to enter his age-27 season.