Mets DFA Yohan Ramirez, call Cole Sulser up from Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets have designated right-handed reliever Yohan Ramirez for assignment following a tough early-season showing.

Right-hander Cole Sulser is being called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Ramirez on the 26-man roster.

In 5.1 innings over three appearances for New York, Ramirez had an 11.81 ERA and 2.43 WHIP.

He allowed seven runs, nine hits, and walked four while striking out six.

Ramirez's roughest outing came on Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati, when he allowed five runs in two innings of work to squander a late lead in New York's 9-6 loss.

As far as Sulser, he has a 3.87 ERA during his five-year big league career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ramirez is the second reliever the Mets have DFA'd in recent days.

Michael Tonkin was DFA'd on Friday.