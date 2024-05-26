Mets' David Peterson to return from IL, start against Dodgers on Wednesday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced ahead of Sunday’s game with the San Francisco Giants that left-hander David Peterson will return from the injured list and start Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Peterson on his way back, right-hander Adrian Houser shifts back to the bullpen and is available for Sunday’s tilt with the Giants.

The 28-year-old Peterson has not yet pitched for the Mets this season as he recovered from offseason hip surgery.

Peterson made six rehab appearances, with his most recent outing coming this past Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. Peterson threw 89 pitches on Friday, allowing two earned runs (three total runs) on seven hits in 4.0 innings.

Peterson has pitched in 80 regular season games for the Mets over the past four seasons, including 27 appearances (21 starts) in 2023. Overall, the lefty has a 4.51 career ERA and a 1.41 career WHIP.