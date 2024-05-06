Mets claim Yohan Ramirez off waivers; Max Kranick designated for assignment

The Mets are reuniting with reliever Yohan Ramirez, claiming him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

To make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster, starting pitcher Max Kranick has been designated for assignment.

Ramirez was traded by the Mets to the Orioles on April 11 in exchange for cash considerations, in a deal that was made a few days after New York DFA'd Ramirez.

In three games for the Mets earlier this season, Ramirez allowed seven runs in 5.1 innings.

He was suspended for throwing at (and missing) Rhys Hoskins during the Mets' season-opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, following Hoskins' dangerous slide into Jeff McNeil at second base.

As far as Kranick, he was in the mix for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation before getting hurt in spring training.

Kranick had since gotten healthy, and had been pitching for Triple-A Syracuse, where he had a 4.30 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 14.2 innings over six starts.