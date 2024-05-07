Mets at Cardinals: How to watch on SNY on May 7, 2024

The Mets continue a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Francisco Lindor is hitting .279/.326/.544 with five homers, six doubles, and 18 RBI in 86 plate appearances over his last 21 games dating back to April 14

Pete Alonso is in a deep slump, with just two hits in his last 36 at-bats. He was not in Monday's lineup, but will be back in action on Tuesday

Jose Butto allowed one run on four hits while walking two and striking out six in six strong innings during his last start on May 1 against the Chicago Cubs

Reed Garrett has a 0.50 ERA and 1.056 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 18 innings

Drew Smith remains on track to return from the IL right around when he's first eligible, which is May 9

METS CARDINALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Cardinals online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.