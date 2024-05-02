Mets calling up top pitching prospect Christian Scott, will likely make MLB debut on Saturday

Christian Scott, perhaps the most highly anticipated Mets pitching prospect since Matt Harvey, is getting the call.

According to multiple reports, including SNY contributor Joe DeMayo, Scott will be called up and will likely make his major league debut in Tampa against the Rays on Saturday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel was first to report the news.

It's currently unknown what this means for the current makeup of the Mets' rotation.

Scott, SNY’s No. 6 overall prospect and the organization’s top-ranked pitcher, has quickly risen through the Mets’ system since being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

A reliever at the University of Florida, the Mets decided to stretch Scott out as a starter, and it paid off in a huge way. After posting a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts with Double-A Binghamton in 2023, Scott followed that up this season by pitching to a 3.20 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 25.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse.

Scott told SNY's Danny Abriano in mid-April that he felt he was ready for big league action.

“I feel ready," Scott said. "I’m not focused on that, per se. I would say just going out there whenever I get the ball. Whatever level it’s at, I’m just gonna go out there and try to win as many games as I can. I think the Mets have done an unbelievable job being up front with me, and just kind of knowing what to expect."

The 24-year-old features a fastball in the 97-98 MPH range, as well as a slider, splitter, and nasty sweeper that he recently added to his arsenal.

The question with Scott, in terms of making his MLB debut, was always a matter of if, not when.

“Scotty is doing exactly what he needs to do,” Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said in an interview at the end of April. “David [Stearns] mentioned it in his presser, but major league need versus prospect development and their trajectory in terms of where they’re at in their career arc needs to align sometimes.

“So that’s where we’re at with him and I think the challenge for Scotty right now is just to continue to be consistent out there. He’s a major league pitcher, his time will come, it’s just a matter of when.”