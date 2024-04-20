Mets' Brett Baty not starting Friday's game vs. Dodgers, still considered day-to-day

Look at the Mets’ lineup for their series-opening game against the Dodgers on Friday and you’ll notice the absence of Brett Baty.

The young third baseman is not starting in Friday’s game -- Joey Wendle is starting at third -- as Baty continues to manage tightness in his left hamstring. Friday will be Baty’s second consecutive game he’s missed with the ailment.

Prior to Friday’s game, manager Carlos Mendoza said Baty remains day-to-day and is still confident an IL stint will not be necessary.

“As of right now, we’re confident [he won’t land on the IL],” Mendoza said. “We’ll see how he goes through a full workout, how he responds taking groundballs, moving laterally, taking swings and then we’ll go from there.”

Baty was seen sprinting and doing agility drills on the field with Mets trainers before the game, but a timeline has still not been given.

In addition to the Baty news, Mendoza gave an update on David Peterson. Mendoza said the hurler is about a week away from starting minor league rehab.