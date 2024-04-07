Messi returns, scores off bench as Inter Miami draw Colorado in Fort Lauderdale

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch for Inter Miami and defined super sub against the Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

Miami trailed 1-0 at halftime on a Rafael Navarro penalty when Messi entered the game, and he needed just 12 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

Countryman Franco Negri whipped in a cross from the left flank and Messi snapped it back across goal, clocking the left post before hitting the right one and squirting over the line.

Messi played a part in a second goal when he spotted David Ruiz in the box, with the 20-year-old Honduran then spotting 22-year-old Brazilian forward Leo Afonso to give Inter Miami a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately for the good vibe train, Colorado homegrown stud Cole Bassett scored in the 88th minute to give the Rapids a point.

Inter Miami are third on the Eastern Conference table with 12 points but they've played the most games of anyone in the league. The second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie with Monterrey is next, and will be spicy in Mexico with Miami down a goal and plenty of post-match drama from the first leg in Florida.

