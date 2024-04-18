Messi, Inter Miami, Copa America partner with Lowe’s, which aims to reach soccer fans

Lionel Messi continues to expand his brand footprint in the United States with the announcement Thursday morning that he signed a multiyear agreement with Lowe’s home improvement retailer, which also signed partnerships with Inter Miami and the 2024 Copa America tournament.

The Argentine star becomes the first soccer player to join the Lowe’s Home Team, a group of employees and high-profile athletes such as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce who promote the company and community service projects.

“We were looking to expand our sports sponsorships beyond the NFL audience, which has worked great for us, but we know there is also a large audience for soccer, and we know the passion the Hispanic and Latin American communities have for soccer,” Gerardo Soto, Lowe’s VP of brand marketing and sports partnerships, told the Miami Herald.

“When I first heard the rumors that Messi might come to Inter Miami, I presented the idea to our executive team. I was a fan of his since he started at Barcelona, and I knew he would move the masses and change the face of MLS in the United States and he has.”

To kick off the alliance, Lowe’s and Messi will “assist” Lowe’s loyalty customers with extra perks. Starting Thursday, all loyalty members will receive 100 points to get them closer to their next reward through Lowe’s new loyalty program for homeowners, MyLowe’s Rewards, and Lowe’s MVPs Pro Rewards for Pros. MyLowe’s Rewards members must claim points on their account dashboard by May 18.

“Lionel Messi is the GOAT of the assist,” said Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing. “Partnering with him is the perfect reflection of Lowe’s shared passion for assisting our customers, whether for their business or home.”

Messi added in a press release: “Fútbol, much like home improvement, is all about teamwork and the assistance between people. I am happy to partner with Lowe’s, a brand that understands the importance of collaboration and helping people succeed.”

Lowe’s partnership with Inter Miami will include signage and in-stadium activations, community programming, ticket hospitality and player appearances throughout South Florida.

Lowe’s, which has 1,780 stores nationwide, will also team up with the 2024 Copa América, which is being held in the United States with Argentina defending its title beginning June 20. Three games will be held at Hard Rock Stadium, including Argentina vs Peru on June 29 and the tournament final on July 14.

Loyalty members will earn points each time Messi has an assist through the Copa Amerca, select stores will host watch parties, and MVP Pro Reward members can redeem bonus points for signed Messi memorabilia, while supplies last.