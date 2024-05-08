Messenger shuts down Northridge

Braeden Messenger tossed a four-hitter and struck out six to lead Concord past Northridge, 1-0, in Northern Lakes Conference baseball action on Monday.

Messenger, who improved to 5-0, has allowed only one run over his last five starts.

John Borowiec drove in the lone run of the game in the fourth inning.

Also in the NLC, Ty Stankovich and Nathan Shrock combined for a two-hitter in NorthWood's 2-0 win over Wawasee.

Connor Reed collected two hits, including a double, for the Panthers.

In Northern Indiana Conference play, Quinn Rost had three hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases to lead Elkhart past South Bend Riley, 13-0.

Elkhart's softball team also posted a win over the Wildcats, as the Lions got two hits and two RBIs from Laci Stimac in a 5-1 win over Riley.

Penn's Aubrey Zachary struck out 13 and hurled a two-hitter to lead the No. 6-ranked (Class 4A) Kingsmen past No. 8 (Class 4A) South Bend St. Joseph, 8-2.

Abigail Widmar had two hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs for Penn.

A four-run bottom of the seventh inning gave Wawasee a dramatic 9-8 win over NorthWood.

Victoria Vega had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers.

Rachel Humbarger picked up the win on the mound and collected three hits and two RBIs in Northridge's 12-2 win over Concord.

For the Minutemen, Cassi Reames had two hits and an RBI.

Kendal McPhee and Layla Winrott each finished with two hits and four RBIs in Jimtown's 18-2 triumph over South Bend Clay.

Winrott also struck out six, while getting the win.

------------

SOFTBALL

ELKHART 5, SB RILEY 1

Elkhart;320;000;0—;5;7;2

Riley;001;000;0—;1;4;0

Anna Knight (W).

Elkhart: Hits — Bailey Harris-Rogers 2, Laci Stimac 2. RBI — Stimac 2. Runs — Harris-Rogers 2.

Records: Elkhart 9-8 (6-3 NIC), Riley 11-9 (5-3).

PENN 8, SB ST. JOSEPH 2

St. Joseph;001;001;0—;2;2;2

Penn;100;223;x—;8;11;2

Olivia Borsodi (L), Myla Blazejewski (5); Aubrey Zachary (W, 13 K's).

Penn: Hits — Izabella Hanna 2, Camille Biever 2, Ava Zachary 2, Abigail Widmar 2. HR — Widmar. 2B — Peyton Rudge, Widmar, Biever, Peyton Dwigans. RBI — Widmar 4. Runs — Ava Zachary 2, Rudge 2.

Records: St. Joseph 17-4 (7-2 NIC), Penn 17-6 (8-0).

WAWASEE 9, NORTHWOOD 8

NorthWood;010;034;0—;8;7;4

Wawasee;301;001;4—;9;10;3

Ana Beachy (L, 8 K's); Haylee Allen (W, 11 K's).

NorthWood: Hits — Megan Yoder 2, Victoria Vega 2. 2B — Payton Sears. RBI — Victoria Vega 2. Runs — Yoder 2, Victoria Vega 2, Natalia Vega 2. SB — Yoder 2, Victoria Vega 2.

Wawasee: Hits — Allen 2, Ava Couture 2, Heatherlynn Holder 2. HR — Evelyn Duncan. 2B — Couture.

Records: NorthWood 9-8 (6-4 NLC), Wawasee 11-8 (6-3).

JIMTOWN 18, SB CLAY 2

Jimtown;683;10—;18;11;1

Clay;100;10—;2;7;8

Layla Winrott (W, 6 K's).

Jimtown: Hits — Alex Alvey 2, Kendal McPhee 2, Abbey Brown 2, Winrott 2. 3B — Brown. 2B — Alvey, Winrott. RBI — Lilly Gaugler 4, McPhee 4, Winrott 4, Hannah Zellers 2. Runs — Alvey 3, Zellers 3, Gaugler 2, McPhee 2, Brown 2, Winrott 2, Skyler Pello 2. SB — Pello 2.

Clay: 2B — Haylee Hyduk, Maliyah Freeman.

Records: Jimtown 13-6 (6-3 NIC), Clay 7-12 (2-7).

NORTHRIDGE 12, CONCORD 3

Concord;101;001;0—;3;5;1

Northridge;202;602;x—;12;10;2

Serina Masuth (L), Allison Ralston (4), Lizbeth Flores (5); Rachel Humbarger (W).

Concord: Hits — Cassi Reames 2. 2B — Esmeralda Perez, Reames, Alexis Hapner.

Northridge: Hits — Humbarger 3, Felice Blasko 2. 3B — Humbarger. 2B — Humbarger. RBI — Humbarger 2, Willow Staley 2. Runs — Humbarger 3, Rielyn Goodwin 2, Kyla Kauffman 2, Mia Branam 2. SB — Branam 2, Blasko 2.

Records: Concord 7-12 (3-7 NLC), Northridge 11-10 (6-4).

BASEBALL

CONCORD 1, NORTHRIDGE 0

Northridge;000;000;0—;0;4;2

Concord;000;100;x—;1;5;1

Collin Yoder (L); Braeden Messenger (W-5-0, 6 K's).

Concord: 2B — John Borowiec.

Records: Northridge 9-11 (6-4 NLC), Concord 14-6 (8-2).

ELKHART 13, SB RILEY 0

Riley;000;00—;0;4;3

Elkhart;432;4x—;13;12;0

Williams (L), Payne (4); Carson Pollard (W), Brodey Weaver (4), Quinn Rost (5).

Elkhart: Hits — Quinn Rost 3, Greg Guest 2. 2B — Rost, Guest, Brady Sherwood. RBI — Rost 3, Cooper Schoetzow 2, Guest 2. Runs — Sherwood 2, Rost 2, Guest 2. SB — Rost 2.

Records: Riley 0-9 (0-7 NIC), Elkhart 11-7 (4-4).

MISHAWAKA 5, GOSHEN 4

Goshen;100;300;0—;4;7;5

Mishawaka;002;100;2—;5;7;1

Kyan Miller, Quinn Shreiner Landes (7, L); Trey DeBroka (7 K's), Alex Boehman (7, W).

Goshen: 2B — Shreiner Landes, Colton Rapp.

Mishawaka: Hits — Shawn Nowacki 2. 2B — DeBroka. Runs — Nowacki 2. SB — Drew Ginter 2.

Records: Goshen 7-12 (3-7 NLC), Mishawaka 11-8 (6-4).

JV: Mishawaka 12, Goshen 2.

NORTHWOOD 2, WAWASEE 0

Wawasee;000;000;0—;0;2;1

NorthWood;100;100;0—;2;4;0

Ty Brooks (L, 9 K's); Ty Stankovich (W), Nathan Shrock (6, S).

NorthWood: Hits — Connor Reed 2. 2B — Reed, Nate Dutkowski.

Records: Wawasee 7-10 (2-8 NLC), NorthWood 11-8 (5-5).

GIRLS TENNIS

WARSAW 5, GOSHEN 0

Singles: Addie Lind def. Landry Schrock 6-2, 6-0. Abby Nicholas def. Pippin Stutsman 6-3, 2-1. Emma VanPuffelen def. Anna-Cate Stahly 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Claire Reichenbach/Clara Porter def. Ellie Lanfermann/Deborah Kratzer 6-3, 6-2. Lucy Ray/Whitney Dawson def. Rachel Schrock/Sammi Centeno 6-2, 6-3.

Records: Warsaw 7-3 (6-1 NLC), Goshen 8-9 (3-4).

BREMEN 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2

Singles: Sylvia Meyer (Br) def. Anna Schrock 6-1, 6-2. Loeva Drapier (Br) def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-0, 6-1. Emma Lawmaster (Br) def. Joryn Yoder 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser (BC) def. Kallie Meister/Abby Bennitt 6-0, 6-3. Cassia Nice/Morgan Chupp (BC) def. Chloe Crast/Taylor Rodriguez 6-1, 6-3.

JV: Bethany Christian 7, Bremen 0.

NORTHRIDGE 5, MISHAWAKA 0

Singles: Saige Wheatley def. Kylie Creech 6-0, 6-2. Jaycie Cress def. Addison Gardner 6-0, 6-0. Sage Granberg def. Brooke Boehman 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Alyssen Weesner/Elaina Duthie def. Grace Selesky/Cassie Creech 6-2, 6-2. Ava Schrock/Catherine Miller def. Amiya Stamper/Kimberley Serrano 6-0, 6-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

VICKSBURG 8, EDWARDSBURG 0

Records: Edwardsburg 5-5-1 overall (2-3-1 Wolverine Conference).

JV: Vicksburg 6, Edwardsburg 2.

BOYS GOLF

WAWASEE 167, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 189

At Tippecanoe Valley CC

Wawasee: Mason Shoemaker 40, Maddux Everingham 41, Preston Sherer 43, Weston Delong 43, Maddux Ringler 47.

Bethany: Noah Schrock 44, Keagan Meyer 45, Gideon Miller 49, Luke Yordy 51, Emerson Landis 52.