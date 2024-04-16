Mertens sets up clash with world number one Swiatek in Stuttgart

Belgium's Elise Mertens set up a last 16 clash against world number one Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart after defeating Tatjana Maria on Tuesday.

Mertens notched a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over the German and will face two-time defending champion Swiatek for the first time.

Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen also got off to a strong start with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Sorana Cirstea and advanced to the last 16 for a second straight year.

Zheng had a long trip from China to Germany, but showed no signs of jet lag.

"It was not easy, but I sleep on the plane, so the time passed fast," she said.