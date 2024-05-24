Mercer rallies to upend ETSU, 7-4, in SoCon Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (May 23, 2024) – The No. 3 seed ETSU baseball team was up 2-0 on No. 7 seed Mercer through five innings in its first game of the SoCon Tournament on Thursday evening in Greenville, S.C. However, the seventh-seeded Bears rallied to upend the Bucs by a score of 7-4. Thursday’s loss moves ETSU’s record to 34-19 on the 2024 campaign.

SoCon Player of the Year Cameron Sisneros led the charge for the Buccaneer offense going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI. With the two runs driven in, Sisneros becomes just the second Buc ever to drive in 80 runs in a season joining Paul Hoilman who accomplished the feat in 2010. Nick Iannantone reached base three times thanks to an RBI single, a hit by pitch and a walk. Blake Jacklin and Noah Webb also got on base three times (two walks, one hit by pitch each).

Carter Fink turned in a stellar start for ETSU on Thursday. The Macon, Georgia native held the Bear offense, which scored 18 runs yesterday vs. VMI, to three runs on six hits over six innings of work. Despite his efforts, Fink took the loss and moved his record to 6-2 on the season.

With tonight’s loss, the Bucs will play again at 4 p.m. on Friday in an elimination game. ETSU’s opponent will be the team that loses the matchup between No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 5 seed Wofford tomorrow morning.

