Men's NCAA tournament: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kansas today

Dajuan Harris Jr. and the Kansas Jayhawks play the Gonzaga Bulldogs this afternoon. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

March Madness continues this Saturday with the Second Round of the men’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Saturday? Gonzaga vs. Kansas. The game between the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs tips off this afternoon at 3:15 p.m. ET on CBS — streaming live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga vs. Kansas game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the women’s First Round games ? We’ve got you covered .

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kansas:

Paramount+ Stream March Madness games on CBS Try free at Paramount+

Date: Saturday, Mar. 23

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream March Madness games on CBS For streaming March Madness, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events like March Madness, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Selection Sunday this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

March Madness Second Round schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 23 (Round of 32)

(2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton | 12:45 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (5) Gonzaga | 3:15 p.m. | CBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 5:30 p.m. | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State | 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas | 8 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne | 8:40 p.m. | TNT

(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon | 9:40 p.m. | TBS

Sunday, Mar. 24 (Round of 32)

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado | 12:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State | 2:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison | 5:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 7:10 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern | 7:45 p.m. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M | 8:40 p.m. | TNT

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale | 9:40 p.m. | TBS

How to watch March Madness without cable

Games for the men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over the air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Where to watch March Madness:

