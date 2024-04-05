Men's Final Four TV schedule: How to watch NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn

Three weeks of the NCAA men's basketball tournament have winnowed 68 teams to the Final Four, which has finally arrived.

How can you watch the March Madness national semifinals on Saturday?

Here's a look at the TV information for the two NCAA Tournament men's basketball games on April 6, with the teams, scheduled game times, channel, location and streaming information for the contests at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz.

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament at TD Garden.

March Madness schedule 2024

The Final Four opens Saturday with No. 11 seed NC State vs. No. 1 seed Purdue. The second game features No. 4 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn.

4:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue, TBS, Glendale, Ariz. (MDT)

6:49 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn, TBS, Glendale, Ariz. (MDT)

March Madness predictions

Las Vegas lines: Purdue 78, NC State 69; UConn 86, Alabama 75

Bret Bloomquist's predictions: UConn and Tristen Newton defeat Purdue for the national championship 80-74.

UTEP coach Joe Golding prediction: "UConn. Boring pick I know."

The Arizona Republic contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: NCAAM Final Four TV schedule: How to watch NCAA March Madness games