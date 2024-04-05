Men's Final Four TV schedule: How to watch NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn
Three weeks of the NCAA men's basketball tournament have winnowed 68 teams to the Final Four, which has finally arrived.
How can you watch the March Madness national semifinals on Saturday?
Here's a look at the TV information for the two NCAA Tournament men's basketball games on April 6, with the teams, scheduled game times, channel, location and streaming information for the contests at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz.
March Madness schedule 2024
The Final Four opens Saturday with No. 11 seed NC State vs. No. 1 seed Purdue. The second game features No. 4 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn.
4:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue, TBS, Glendale, Ariz. (MDT)
6:49 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn, TBS, Glendale, Ariz. (MDT)
March Madness predictions
Las Vegas lines: Purdue 78, NC State 69; UConn 86, Alabama 75
Bret Bloomquist's predictions: UConn and Tristen Newton defeat Purdue for the national championship 80-74.
UTEP coach Joe Golding prediction: "UConn. Boring pick I know."
The Arizona Republic contributed to this report.
