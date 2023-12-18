Men's College Basketball: Abilene Christian fends off UTEP, spoils Joe Golding's return

Hunter Jack Madden hit two key 3-point goals down the stretch, and Abilene Christian spoiled former coach Joe Golding’s return with an 88-82 victory over Texas-El Paso in a non-conference men’s basketball game Sunday at Moody Coliseum.

Ali Abdou Dibba led ACU (5-6) with 19 points, and Madden followed with 18. Leonardo Bettitol and Immanuel Allen added 14 and 10 respectively off the bench for the Wildcats, who had lost four of their last five games.

Tae Hardy led UTEP (6-5) with a game-high 22 points before fouling out late in the game. Zid Powell had 14, and Calvin Solomon had 11 off the bench. UTEP has lost five of last six games.

The Miners outscored ACU 21-12 off turnovers – forcing the Wildcats into 23 turnovers. UTEP had 15 turnovers.

But ACU hit 34-of-48 free throws, while the Miners were 25-of-36 from the free-throw line.

UTEP coach Joe Golding yells instructions to his team during the Miners' game against Abilene Christian. Golding, a former ACU player, was the Wildcats coach before taking the UTEP job following the 2020-21 season. It was his first game back at ACU since his departure. The Wildcats beat UTEP 88-82 in the non-conference game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Moody Coliseum in Abilene.

Madden hit two 3-point goals in the final 2:50. The second gave the Wildcats an 80-75 lead with 2:10 left, and, after Powell missed a jumper, Dibba made a layup at the other end to all but seal with the win with 1:25 to go.

The Wildcats hit their final six free throws attempts – the last four by Madden – to finish off the Miners.

The game pitted Golding against his good friend and former assistant in Brette Tanner, who took over the Wildcats program after Golding’s departure.

UTEP's David Terrell Jr. (5) dives for a loose ball as ACU's Immanuel Allen (25) looks on. The Wildcats beat UTEP 88-82 in the non-conference game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Moody Coliseum in Abilene.

Golding, a former ACU point guard (1994-98), was the Wildcats’ head coach for 10 seasons before taking the UTEP job following the 2020-21 season.

Golding, 158-144 in his time at ACU, led the program in its transition from Division II to Division I. The Wildcats won two Southland Conference titles (2019 and 2021), going 71-23 his last three years with the program.

ACU made its first NCAA Division I tournament appearance in 2019 – losing to Kentucky 79-44.

Two years later, the Wildcats stunned Texas 53-52 in the first round of the NCAA tournament before falling to UCLA.

