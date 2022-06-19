Men’s College World Series Results: Unseeded teams strike first, advance to winner’s bracket

The Men’s College World Series got off to a roaring start with the unseeded teams taking the first four games on the first two days in Omaha. There were big offensive performances and strong pitching performances in other games.

After the first round of games, the MCWS will lose two more seeded teams on Sunday and Monday. Stanford, the highest-seeded team remaining will take on Auburn on Monday and No. 9 Texas will face No. 5 Texas A&M.

On the winner’s side of things, the Oklahoma Sooners will face Notre Dame and Ole Miss will take on Arkansas.

Keep up with the action with our handy Men’s College World Series results tracker and find broadcast information for each game.

Game 1: Oklahoma beats No. 5 Texas A&M 13-8

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Jaret Godman (23) after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners used a seven-run second inning, including a three-run home run from Jimmy Crooks, and a grand slam from Jackson Nicklaus to beat Texas A&M 13-8 on the first day of the Men’s College World Series.

Notre Dame beats No. 9 Texas Longhorns

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan (9) and first baseman Carter Putz (4) celebrate after beating Texas 7-3 at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame jumped on the Texas Longhorns early with a first inning home run and a three-run fifth inning helped the Irish pull away for the 7-3 win.

Arkansas beat No. 2 Stanford 17-2

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (88) greets catcher Michael Turner (12) after the win against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks scored in the top of the first and Stanford answered with a home run in the bottom of the inning and that’s as close as the game would be on Saturday. They played tight through four innings until the Razorbacks blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning and 11 more runs over the final three innings.

Story continues

Ole Miss beat No. 14 Auburn

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; The Ole Miss Rebels celebrate after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss scored two runs in the first inning and that’s all they would need to send the Auburn Tigers to the Loser’s bracket with a 5-1 win. Dylan DeLucia threw 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings to lead the Rebels victory.

Elimination Game 1: No. 9 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas A&M

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Silas Ardoin (4) at bat in the second inning against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday 1 p.m. CT on ESPN

I think Texas Longhorns stats aficionado Kyle Umlang described this game the best.

May God have mercy on the souls of the fan base that loses this Elimination Game. Not only is it between Texas and A&M for the first time in #CWS History, but it’s also played on Father’s Day. We will finally find out who daddy is 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) June 18, 2022

What more can we add to that, except another seeded team will be eliminated from the tournament Sunday afternoon.

Winner's Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners second baseman Jackson Nicklaus (15) hits a grand slam home run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Like the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame has been on fire of late. They swept through the Statesboro regional and then took two of three from the No. 1 team in the nation Tennessee. Notre Dame has shown to have strong pitching. Will that be enough to slow down the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense?

Elimination Game 2: No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 14 Auburn

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers designated hitter Brooks Carlson (19) reacts after striking out against the Ole Miss Rebels with two runners on base in the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Monday 1 p.m. CT on ESPN

The NCAA tournament had already lost the No. 1, 3, and 4 seeds prior to the College World Series. Will Stanford be the next top seed to fall?

Winner's Game 2: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Jalen Battles (2) comes across home plate during the seventh inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Monday 7 p.m. CT on ESPN

Ole Miss got a great start from pitcher Dylan DeLucia and the Arkansas Razorbacks erupted offensively. Which SEC team continues their run?

1

1