Memphis basketball smashes Wichita State with second-half dominance. Here are 5 takeaways

WICHITA, Kan. — Twenty minutes in, Memphis basketball was visibly frustrated, having grown tired of the edge-of-your-seat thrillers of the past few weeks.

"We've had enough close games in my mind," coach Penny Hardaway said a week before Sunday's game against Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.

So, the 13th-ranked Tigers (15-2, 4-0 AAC) did something about it, using a monstrous second-half offensive performance to take down the Shockers 112-86. It is the 10th straight victory for Memphis, which will try to make it 11 in a row against USF on Thursday at FedExForum.

Jaykwon Walton, in his first game against his former team, and Jahvon Quinerly tied for a team-high 23 points. Quinerly tied a career high with 11 assists.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

Unprecedented offensive showing

The Tigers' 19 3-pointers against Wichita State (8-8, 0-3) established a program record for most threes made in a single game. The record was had been 16, set against Marquette on Feb. 14, 2004.

Five Memphis players connected on multiple 3-pointers, led by five each from Walton and Quinerly.

Jahvon Quinerly stays hot

Quinerly, the former Alabama standout, continued his run of next-level play that began with recent back-to-back game-winning 3-pointers at Tulsa and against SMU at FedExForum.

Last time out, Quinerly scored nine of his 26 points in overtime to lift Memphis to a win over UTSA. On Sunday, the New Jersey native stayed unstoppable. When Wichita State's offense scored on eight straight field goals, Quinerly refused to let Memphis get left in the dust. He scored 7 points in a 64-second span to help Memphis keep pace.

David Jones' heater sparks pushout

David Jones was quiet in the first half. The Tigers' leading scorer had two points and was 1-of-5 from the field through the first 20 minutes.

Jones shook it off, surfacing in the second half like a lightning strike. He scored 13 points during a span of 3 minutes, 29 seconds soon after halftime. By the time his hot streak was through, Memphis was leading by 13 points, its largest margin in the game to that point.

Jones finished with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Tigers bring out opponents' best

Memphis has a knack for bringing out the best in its opponents. Especially at the 3-point line.

Jackson State buried 10 3-pointers versus the Tigers in the season opener, the second-most Mo Williams' team has had this season. Villanova's 13 3-pointers are the second-most of the campaign. Ole Miss' 11 against Memphis are tied for its second-most. Tulsa's 12 deep shots are the third-most. And who can forget UTSA's 17 made threes?

Sunday's game against Wichita State followed a similar script. In the first half, the Shockers were 6-of-10 beyond the arc. They were 13-for-25 in the game.

Jaykwon Walton shines

Walton, the only Memphis player booed during pregame intros, had this game circled. The veteran wing spent last season with the Shockers, leading the team in scoring.

Memphis didn't waste time getting him involved Sunday. On its first offensive possession, Walton's teammates found him almost immediately along the baseline. He dribbled a few times, then sank a midrange jump shot. Less than a minute later, Walton calmly stroked a 3-pointer.

All told in the first half, Walton was effective offensively, scoring 11 points with one assist. He also contributed two blocks, one rebound and one steal on the defensive end.

Walton finished with 23 points and six made 3-pointers.

