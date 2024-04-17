Memphis basketball agrees to home-and-home series with Ole Miss, per sources

Memphis basketball has agreed to host Ole Miss during the 2024-25 season, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal Wednesday.

The sources requested anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed.

The agreement is part of a home-and-home deal between the Tigers and Rebels, who will play in Oxford, Miss., during the 2025-26 season. Memphis and Ole Miss have met four out of the last five seasons with each team winning their home games. The Tigers lead the all-time series 28-16.

Dates for both games against the Rebels have not yet been set.

Earlier Wednesday, sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that Memphis has also agreed to a home-and-home series with Mississippi State, starting at FedExForum during the 2024-25 season.

All told so far, there are 10 non-conference games on Memphis' schedule in 2024-25, including home games against Mississippi State and Missouri, road games versus UNLV, Clemson and Virginia, as well as a neutral-site date with San Francisco (at the Chase Center in San Francisco) and three games at the Maui Invitational (Nov. 25-27). In addition to the Tigers, the Maui Invitational field includes two-time defending national champion UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Dayton and Colorado.

That leaves three non-conference games that have not been announced.

Memphis has added three players out of the transfer portal so far this offseason: Wichita State guard Colby Rogers, Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty and Illinois big man Dain Dainja. Coach Penny Hardaway also signed incoming freshman guard Jared Harris in November 2023. The Tigers are also expected to return forward Nicholas Jourdain, along with walk-on guards Joe Cooper and Noah Stansbury.

Leading scorer David Jones is weighing whether to return or to begin his professional career.

