Memphis basketball adds Mississippi State game to 2024-25 schedule | Sources

The Memphis basketball program has added Mississippi State to its 2024-25 non-conference schedule, sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday.

The sources requested anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed.

The date has not yet been finalized. It will be the first game of a home-and-home deal with Mississippi State, with the Tigers traveling to Starkville to face the Bulldogs during the 2025-26 season.

Memphis has not hosted Mississippi State since Dec. 10, 1983. The last time the Tigers and Bulldogs met was in the title game of the National Invitation Tournament on March 28, 2021. Memphis won that game, 77-64.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 13-11.

Other non-conference games on Memphis' schedule in 2024-25 include a home game against Missouri, road games versus UNLV, Clemson and Virginia, as well as a neutral-site date with San Francisco (at the Chase Center in San Francisco) and three games at the Maui Invitational (Nov. 25-27). In addition to the Tigers, the Maui Invitational field includes two-time defending national champion UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Dayton and Colorado.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Where Memphis basketball stands in way-too-early 2025 March Madness bracket projection

Memphis has added three players through the transfer portal so far this offseason: Wichita State guard Colby Rogers, Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty and Illinois big man Dain Dainja. Coach Penny Hardaway also signed incoming freshman guard Jared Harris in November 2023. The Tigers also expect that forward Nicholas Jourdain will return, along with walk-on guards Joe Cooper and Noah Stansbury.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball agrees to home-and-home series vs Mississippi State